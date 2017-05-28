MAN HOSPITALISED, ANOTHER ARRESTED AFTER CARLOW ASSAULT A man’s receiving hospital treatment after a serious assault in county Carlow. Gardaí were called to the incident in Leighlinbridge at 8 o’clock last night. A man in his early 40’s was rushed from the scene to St Lukes hospital in Kilkenny. He’s since been transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin, where his condition isn’t thought to be life-threatening. A second man in his 30’s was arrested and is receiving treatment for injuries at St Lukes Hospital.

