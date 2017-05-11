MCDONALD DENIES PAC ARE LEADING A ‘WITCH HUNT’ OF GARDA COMMISSIONER

Mary Lou McDonald has denied that the investigation of financial irregularities by the Public Accounts Committee amounts to a witch hunt of Noirin O’Sullivan.
Members of the PAC have been discussing whether to ask the Garda Commissioner to return early to discuss irregularities between Commissioner O’Sullivan’s version of events, and that of the head of Human Resources, John Barrett.
Sinn Féin’s Deputy McDonald says the Committee simply wants to get to the bottom of financial issues at Templemore.
