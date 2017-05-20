OBESITY SHOULD BE REGARDED AS ILLNESS SAYS SAFEFOOD Health experts are calling for obesity to be recognised as a disease instead of something people can be blamed for. Safefood says the stigma surrounding weight means that the two thirds of adults and one quarter of children who are obese, aren’t getting the help they need. The organisation wants the language surrounding the issue to become more positive, in the same way we’ve changed from talking about mental illness to mental health.

