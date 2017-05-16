ONE TIME WEXFORD PRIEST’S BODY TO BE EXHUMED AFTER MURDER LINKS

An American priest’s body has been exhumed to investigate claims he may have been linked to the murder of a nun.

Its been revealed Father Joseph Maskell spent three years in Wexford during the 1990s.

The priest who died in 2001 was never questioned about the death of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik in Baltimore in the US in 1969.

However as part of the documentary series “The Keepers” to be aired on Netflix this Friday, it is alleged that he killed the nun.

According to a report in this weeks People Newspaper Father Maskell resided Wexford from 1995 to 1998 where he worked for a time as psychologist for the former South Eastern Health Board.

He also operated a private practice in Wexford town and is reported to have said mass in Screen/Curracloe during his time here.

The body of Father Maskell has been exhumed to see if his DNA matches evidence found at the scene of the murder of Sister Cesnik.

The nun it is claimed had evidence on him about the alleged abuse of schoolgirls in the US.

