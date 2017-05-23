POLICE BELIEVE THEY KNOW MAN BEHIND MANCHESTER ATTACK – MAY

Britain’s Prime Minister says police think they know who was behind last night’s suicide bombing in Manchester.
She’s spoken to reporters outside 10 Downing Street in the aftermath of the attack which killed 22 people, including some children.
59 others were hurt in the blast which targeted crowds leaving the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.
Theresa May says it’s one of the most deadly attacks to ever hit the UK.
In the past few minutes, the large Arndale Shopping Centre in the city has been evacuated.
It’s unclear as of yet if it is related to last night’s attack.
