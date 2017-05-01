Post Mortem Following The Death Of A Young Mother in Cork

A post mortem will take place today on the body of a young mother who was found dead yesterday at a derelict building in Cork city.

Gardai say they are keeping an open mind on the circumstances surrounding the death of the young woman in her early twenties, who has been described by friends as ‘kind hearted and caring’.

Door-to-door inquiries are underway and Gardaí are examining CCTV footage to determine her last movements before entering the building on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the vacant building on Sheares Street at around 7am on Sunday morning.

Paramedics found the young woman in an upstairs room in the building, and she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out yesterday.

The body was taken from the scene and brought to Cork University hospital where a post mortem examination is expected to take place today.

Gardai say the results of this examination will determine the course of their investigation.

