POSTMASTERS MEET AMID CLOSURE FEARS The postal service is in political limbo – according to the Irish Postmasters Union. The organisation is holding its annual conference in Westport, County Mayo this weekend with the future of the service high on the agenda. Minister for Communications Denis Naughten – who’s Department is set to take over responsibility for the network – is to address members today. Responsibility for the sector is currently being transferred from Minister of State Michael Ring and the IPU says this has delayed any decisions over post office closures.

