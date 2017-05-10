PRINCE CHARLES AND CAMILLA TO VISIT KILKENNY TOMORROW

Kilkenny is preparing for the visit there tomorrow of Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.
The couple begin their official visit to Ireland today.
Tomorrow they will arrive in Kilkenny, first visiting the castle where they will watch a game of hurling in the castle grounds.
They will also walk about and visit the farmers market in the centre of the city.
They will then travel to Thomastown where they will visit the Grennan Craft School.
Mayor of Kilkenny Patrick O’Neill says all stops have been pulled out for the royal visit.
Advertisement