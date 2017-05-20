REMEMBRANCE SERVICE FOR GARDAI KILLED ON DUTY A special service has been held to remember Gardai who have died while on duty. The service took place on the same week that the final details on the root and branch review of the service have been confirmed. At today’s service, the 88 members of the force who have been killed while on duty were remembered. The most recent case, is that of Garda Tony Golden, which is still making headlines – nearly 2 years on since his death. He was shot by Creven Macken while attending the scene of domestic dispute, in Omeath, Co. Louth. That is just one of the man tragic cases where members of the police force have found themselves victims of the job. Garda Commissioner Norin O’Sullivan didn’t attend today’s service – instead the Deputy Garda Commissioner spoke to members of the force. The event was finished by some music from the garda band.

