RENTS IN WEXFORD JUMP 12.2% IN FIRST 3 MONTHS OF THE YEAR

Figures released today show that rent in County Wexford has seen a 12.2% increase in the first three months of the year.
A report by property website Daft.ie shows that the average advertised rent in the county comes to 702 euro per month.
Nationally, rents have jumped 13.4% higher in the year until March when compared to the 2016 figures.
Rent in Dublin is now 15.4% higher than it’s previous peak in 2008.
Economist at Trinity College Ronan Lyons says government measures to limit rent increases have not been effective.
