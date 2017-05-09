RENTS IN WEXFORD JUMP 12.2% IN FIRST 3 MONTHS OF THE YEAR

News Desk News

Figures released today show that rent in County Wexford has seen a 12.2% increase in the first three months of the year.

A report by property website Daft.ie shows that the average advertised rent in the county comes to 702 euro per month.

Nationally, rents have jumped 13.4% higher in the year until March when compared to the 2016 figures.

Rent in Dublin is now 15.4% higher than it’s previous peak in 2008.

Economist at Trinity College Ronan Lyons says government measures to limit rent increases have not been effective.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone