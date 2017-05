ROCK PIONEER GREGG ALLMAN DIES AT 69 Fellow musicians are paying tribute to southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman, who’s died aged 69. Travis Tritt’s tweeted saying the Allman Brothers Band’s lead singer was a “huge influence” on him – while Keith Urban said “my heart breaks”. A statement posted on Allman’s website, says he died peacefully at his home in Georgia – although no cause of death was immediately given.

