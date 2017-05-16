ROSSLARE COULD BENEFIT FROM NEW FRENCH PRESIDENT FROM LE HARVE

Rosslare Europort could benefit after Brexit particularly with the appointment of the new French Prime Minister.
Eduard Phillipe has been given the top job by new French President Emmanuel Macron.
He is currently the Mayor of Le Harve from where a new weekly commercial ferry service began last month to Rosslare.
The port city of Le Harve had previously a direct ferry service with Rosslare for a long number of years.
Forty six year old Mister Phillippe has been Mayor of Le Harve for the past six years and took up the second highest job in the French government yesterday.
