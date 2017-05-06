Settlement Reported Over Berkeley Balcony Deaths

South East Radio News

SETTLEMENT REPORTED OVER BERKELEY BALCONY DEATHS It’s reported the survivors and families of those killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse have been awarded 18 million euro in a legal action. The agreement was with companies involved in the design and construction of the balcony – which collapsed during an student party in 2015. The Irish Times reports the partial settlement – agreed before a California court – is worth around 20 million US dollars. The families and victims are continuing a separate action against the owner of the building and its management company.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone