SETTLEMENT REPORTED OVER BERKELEY BALCONY DEATHS It’s reported the survivors and families of those killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse have been awarded 18 million euro in a legal action. The agreement was with companies involved in the design and construction of the balcony – which collapsed during an student party in 2015. The Irish Times reports the partial settlement – agreed before a California court – is worth around 20 million US dollars. The families and victims are continuing a separate action against the owner of the building and its management company.

