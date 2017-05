SHOW RED ON YOUR BIKE FOR RESCUE 116 Cyclists around the country are showing their support for the families of missing Rescue 116 crewmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby. People heading out for a cycle this weekend are being urged to switch on their red tail light as a mark of solidarity. The bodies of Ciarán and Paul have still not been recovered – over two months after the helicopter crash off the Mayo coast.

Share this article....