SPECIAL MORNING MIX SHOW ARGUES FOR A SECOND CATH LAB FOR THE SOUTH EAST

The case for a second cath lab for the south east was made on special programme broadcast on South East Radio today.
Heartbeat was part of the Morning Mix show and highlighted how patients lives are being put in danger if they become acutely ill with a heart attack out of hours.
The programme followed Wexford Cardiologist Aidan Buckley during his working day at Waterford University Hospital.
At the end his conclusion and that of fellow cardiologist Doctor Solomon was that the service is not fit for purpose.
