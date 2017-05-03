ST IBERIUS CHURCH GETS €30,000 FUNDING BOOST

St Iberius Church in Wexford Town is to receive €30,000 in funding for essential repairs.
It’s one of 14 projects in the county that will receive regeneration funding.
The funding comes as part of the Build Heritage Investment Scheme which looks to protect older buildings in Ireland.
Wexford’s 14 projects will receive over €120,000 as part of the scheme.
Minister of State at the Department of Defence and Wexford TD Paul Kehoe said that Wexford’s heritage buildings and protected structures are a vital part of the infrastructure of the county.
