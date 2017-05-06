STEPHEN FRY ACCUSED OF BLASPHEMY Senior Garda sources have confirmed they’ve received a complaint against Stephen Fry in relation to a breach of blasphemy laws. The investigation relates to comments in an interview with Gay Byrne on RTÉ’s ‘The Meaning of Life’. In the 2015 interview, the actor and writer suggested God was “mean-minded” and “stupid”. Fry also said that, if God existed, he was “clearly a maniac”. People convicted of blasphemy under the 2009 Defamation Act can face a fine of up to 25 thousand euro. The man who made the complaint has told the Irish Independent, he wasn’t personally offended by the remarks – but believes he was doing his civic duty by reporting a crime.

Share this article....