THREE TO APPEAR IN COURT OVER ENNISCORTHY ROBBERY Three men are due to appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court later today following an incident at the Enniscorthy branch of Dunnes Stores yesterday. Gardai had been alerted to the mens activities and were waiting outside the store – however, the men attempted to make off and were chased through the town’s streets before being arrested. In a follow-up operation Gardai detained a car and – it’s reported – a considerable amount of stolen property was recovered. The men – who are not believed to be local – have been detained in Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Share this article....