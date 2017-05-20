TRUMP ARRIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA AT START OF 9-DAY TRIP As Donald Trump starts his first foreign trip as US President, the FBI director he fired has agreed to appear at a US Senate hearing. James Comey will testify about investigations into links between Mr Trump’s team and Russia. It’s claimed the US president called him a ‘nut job’ during meetings with Moscow diplomats. President Trump flew into Saudi Arabia this morning – where talks about terror are expected to dominate discussions.

