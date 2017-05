TRUMP FACES QUESTIONS OVER ‘THREATENING’ TWEET Donald Trump is facing questions about whether he recorded conversations with the former director of the FBI. The President tweeted that he hoped James Comey had ‘no tapes’ of their meetings just days after he sacked him. Meanwhile Mr Comey has turned down an invitation to testify to politicians next week. The Senate Intelligence Committee had hoped to hear from him in a closed session.

