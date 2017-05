TWO OUT OF THREE BUS UNIONS ACCEPT PEACE DEAL A clear timetable needs to be established for a Bus Eireann stakeholder forum – that’s the view of Fianna Fáil’s Transport Spokesperson Robert Troy Deputy Troy also says it’s very positive that SIPTU and UNITE have voted to accept a Labour Court recommendation which contains a proposal for the measure. The NBRU ballot result won’t be released until next week.

Share this article....