WATERFORD MAN CHARGED WITH TERRORISM OFFENCES TO APPLY FOR BAIL

A man charged with terrorist offences in Waterford city will make application for bail in the High Court tomorrow.
Twenty five year old Hassan Bal made his third appearance at Waterford District Court yesterday following his arrest by Gardai almost three weeks ago.
He was refused bail because he is a flight risk.
Hassan Bal is charged with providing funding and attempting to provide funding for a foreign terrorist group in October 2015.
He arrived in Ireland in 2003 and initially lived with his family in Wexford before moving to Waterford.
