WEXFORD BEACHES GET GOOD REPORTS FROM THE EPA

Beaches in Wexford have been awarded high praise in the latest EPA report.
The report was looking into the quality of bathing water at beaches around the country.
All Wexford beaches received an Excellent rating except Duncannon which was classified as Sufficient.
Six beaches in Ireland were classified as poor in the report.
The figures show half are located in Dublin and the other three in Galway.
Overall the quality of Ireland’s bathing waters remains very good with 130 of 140 meeting strict EU standards.
