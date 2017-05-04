WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL REPRESENTATION COULD BE REDUCED TO SMALLER DISTRICTS

Wexford County Council district representation could be in for a shake up under plans being proposed by Simon Coveney.
The Local Government Minister is to hold talks with other parties about reducing the size of ten seater council districts.
The Wexford Municipal District currently has ten seats as a result of changes introduced for the 2014 local elections.
Minister Coveney favours smaller electoral districts with a minimum of four seats and a maximum of seven.
The other municipal districts in Wexford, New Ross, Enniscorthy and Gorey have eight seats each.
Advertisement