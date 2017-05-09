WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL TO INCREASE PLAYGROUNDS IN THE COUNTY

The number of public playgrounds in Co Wexford is set to increase significantly.
Wexford County Council has adopted a new 5 year strategy for children’s facilities around the county.
Covering the period 2017 to 2022, grants of up to €25,000 will be made available to community groups in County Wexford who wish to develop a children’s playground in their local area.
Wexford County Council currently operates 29 playgrounds while a further four have been developed by local communities in partnership with the council.
These are at Askamore, Rosslare Harbour, Blackwater and Templeudigan.
This is the model which the council hopes will see the development of as further 13 playgrounds over the next five years under the new plan.
Further investment is also planned in the destination playgrounds in the four main towns in the county.