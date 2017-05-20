Wexford Euromillions Winner Of A Quarter Of A Million Euro

South East Radio News

WEXFORD EUROMILLIONS WINNER OF A QUARTER OF A MILLION EURO Last night’s EuroMillions draw, the largest jackpot of the year worth over €109 million – produced an incredible 98,630 Irish winners including a large win in County Wexford. The big winner of the draw was a lucky Wexford player who won the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €269,554. The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Gwalia Store on Main Street in Gorey. The winning EuroMillions numbers were: 09, 11, 12, 19, 30 Lucky Stars: 04, 09 And one of the ten winners of €5,000 in the EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle which takes place each Tuesday and Friday also bought their ticket in County Wexford while another was sold in Carlow.

