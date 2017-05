County Wexford has one of the best records in the country when it comes to court prosecution for mobile phone use while driving.

Of those brought before the courts for the driving offence in Wexford, forty six per cent got a conviction while only sixteen per cent were struck out because summons were not served.

The national average for a conviction is thirty six per cent with many counties having a much lower rate due to summons not being served.

Share this article....