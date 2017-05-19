WEXFORD TDS BACK VARADKAR IN THE FINE GAEL LEADERSHIP RACE

Minister Paul Kehoe has declared his preference and is backing Leo Vardkar to take over the leadership of Fine Gael and to become the next Taoiseach.
Speaking on Morning Mix Minister Keogh said he believes Leo Varadkar has the energy and the skill set with a no nonsense approach to politics which is what is required to continue the work of the Government through difficult times ahead.
Gorey TD Michael Darcy is also backing Leo Varadkar.
He maintains that the Social Protection minister has youth and vision on his side.
