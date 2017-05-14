WEXFORD WINNER AT DRAMA AWARDS A young Wexford woman won a major award at the conclusion of the All Ireland Drama festival in Athlone last night. Kate Power – of the Bunclody/Kilmyshall Drama Group – was presented with the Best Actress accolade for her lead role as Agnes in Agnes of God by John Pielmeier. It’s only the latest award earned by members of the Bunclody/Kilmyshall Drama Group since it’s formation in 1998 – which includes winning the All Ireland Confined Drama Final in 2007.

Share this article....