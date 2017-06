Gardaí have arrested one person, carried out several raids in relation to payment card fraud this month.

It’s part of an international clampdown on online and phone transactions using stolen card details.

These cases are on the rise – accounting for 16.3 million euro worth of fraud in the first half of 2016 compared to 21 million for the whole of 2015.

Detective Superintendent Gerry Walsh from the Economic Crime Bureau says people can help them by reporting the fraud.

