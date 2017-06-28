12,000 PEOPLE SIGN A PETITION TO CHANGE THE JUNIOR CERT ENGLISH PAPER

Exam officials are being brought before an Oireachtas committee this afternoon on foot of petition that was started by a 15-year-old Junior Cert Student.

12-thousand people signed Tara O’Sullivan’s petition, “to make the new English Junior Cert Exam fairer by adding thirty extra minutes”.

The Joint Committee on Public Petitions agreed to look at the issue and has called in the State Examinations Commission to answer questions.

This year was the first of the new paper and students say they didn’t know what to expect.

