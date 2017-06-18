18% RISE IN DRINK DRIVING ARRESTS IN 2017

Arrests for driving under the influence are up 18% for the first four months of this year – compared to the same period last year.
A major international road safety conference is taking place in Dublin today – where Alcohol is the main focus.
Alcohol was a factor in almost a third of road deaths in 2013 and 2014.
Asked about comments by Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae that a big meal could be as dangerous as drink-driving, Transport Minister Shane Ross says it’s time people took alcohol seriously.
