49% TURNOUT IN WEXFORD FOR FINE GAEL LEADERSHIP VOTE

News Desk News

Wexford Fine Gael party members voted last night in Enniscorthy for their new party leader

A turnout of around 49% of those eligible attended the Riverside Park Hotel to cast their votes in favour of Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar to become the party leader and Taoiseach.

The result of the ballot will be known tomorrow with the remaining counties still left to vote.

At the vote last night were Wexford Fine Gael TDs Paul Kehoe and Michael D’arcy who have both declared in favour of Vadakar.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone