7 TIMES LESS HOUSES BEING BUILT IN WEXFORD COMPARED TO 10 YEARS AGO

There were almost seven times less houses built in county Wexford last year when compared to ten years ago.
Figures released by the CSO show the number dropped from 3,391 built in 2006 down to 519 last year.
Meanwhile house sales in County Wexford in the first quarter of this year have recorded at seventeen per cent increase on the same period last year.
The highest price achieved was was for Garryhack House in Killinick which sold for 590,000 euro.
Last year the county had the sixth highest house sale transactions in the country.
