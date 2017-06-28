ANOTHER PROTEST PLANNED OVER 24/7 CARDIAC SERVICES IN WATERFORD

A campaign to highlight the lack of 24/7 cardiac services in Waterford University Hospital will continue.

That’s according to the South East Patient Advocacy Group who are planning another protest next Tuesday July 4th.

It will take place outside Dail Eireann at 1pm and the group is appealing for support for their cause from across the region.

Spokesperson Yvonne Conney speaking on Morning Mix cited how the lack of a 24/7 service was impacting on those who availed of the 9 to 5 service.

