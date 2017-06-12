APPEAL REFUSED FOR PARENTS AFTER COURT FINDS KIDS WERE SEXUALLY ABUSED

Two parents were refused an appeal of care orders after a court found their 5 children were neglected and sexually abused.

The case is one of 22 highlighted by the Child Care Law Reporting project

The five children range in age from three to eight and came into voluntary care in April 2013.

Full care orders were made last year and the Child and Family Agency sought to significantly reduce parental access, which the parents appealed.

The court heard evidence of prolonged and serious neglect of the children – which included living in a succession of dirty and chaotic houses, which were extremely cold in winter.

The court also heard evidence of sexualised behaviour on behalf of three of the children – with all of them making statements suggesting their father had sexually abused them in the company of their mother.

These claims were strenuously denied by the parents..

Share this article....