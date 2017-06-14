AREA IN WEXFORD SEALED OFF AS PART OF WICKLOW MOUNTAIN INVESTIGATION

An area around Kilmuckridge has been sealed off as part of Garda investigations after the dismembered parts of a woman’s body were discovered in the Wicklow mountains.

Last night a man in his thirties was arrested in County Wexford as part of the investigation while a house in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin was also sealed off.

The man presented himself to Gardai in Dublin yesterday.

He was taken to Wexford and questioned about the short term burial place at a location between Blackwater and Kilmuckridge.

Gardai believe the woman was killed in the past week or so.

Superintendent Pat Ward is leading the investigation.

