BLOOD DONATION CLINICS SET UP IN WEXFORD THIS WEEKEND

We’re being asked to make a special effort to donate blood this summer.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says stocks traditionally decline at this time of year as people head off on summer holidays.

It’s using World Blood Donor Day to remind us supplies need to be kept updated as each donation only lasts 35 days.

In Wexford, you can donate at the Talbot Hotel on Sunday 18th June from 12.00 to 3.30pm and again on Monday 19th & Tuesday 20th from 4.30pm to 8.00pm on both days.

They are especially looking for donors with O negative and B negative to come forward and help build stocks.

