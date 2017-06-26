BROWNE LEADS THE CHARGE AS FIANNA FAIL MENTAL HEALTH BILL IS TO BECOME LAW

Fianna Fail’s proposed mental health bill will act as a catalyst for change according to Wexford TD James Brown.

The Bill has now passed all committee stages in the Dail and is expected to become law in the coming weeks.

Browne, who’s the party’s Mental Health Spokesperson, said that the new Bill will help put mental health issues to the forefront of the health agenda.

It’s hoped that the new Bill will help to alleviate pressures on the mental health systems in Ireland which are at a breaking point currently.

Share this article....