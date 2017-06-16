CHANGES WILL BE REQUIRED TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF JUNIOR MINISTERS

Legislative changes will be required to accommodate an extra super junior minister at the cabinet table.

Mary Mitchell O’Connor’s demotion to the rank of Minister of State with cabinet status with bring the number to three where the current law only allows two.

The two incumbents in that position held their portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle Wexford’s Paul Kehoe and Dublin’s Finian McGrath.

Meanwhile the new cabinet make up reveals that just nine of the twenty six counties have a representative in it.

