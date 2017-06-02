CHILDREN SPEND OVER 5 HOURS A DAY ONLINE EVERYDAY

Irish children including those in Wexford are spending over five hours a day online.
A new obesity and behaviour study by iKydz has shown YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are the most popular sites.
Current European guidelines recommend no more than two hours per day of recreational screen time.
That means children here are almost trebling the recommended time online.
Naoise Kennedy from Youth Mental Health service Reach Out says parents need to be conscious of their own use as well.
