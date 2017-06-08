Congratulations to Niall Kehoe – Junior Outstanding Achievement Award Winner

The FCJ school in Bunclody has 179 first year students from every corner of Wexford, Carlow and Wicklow. Niall Kehoe from Marshalstown is one of these students.

He designed and created five apps – three games, one to help people with speech impediments and another to help people with their ideas, saves the ideas to cloud which reminds you of them ever few days. Financially, Niall makes 66% of everything he creates. He has won a scholarship to America to go to WWDC to an Apple Conference for seven days.

Niall is now working on a school app’ for the Young Scientist 2018. This is for people with dyslexia, where you learn words throughout the week and use different exercises for different days.

Niall is our first ever super Junior Award Winner for the South East Radio / Talbot Hotel Outstanding Achievement Awards. This is a new Junior programme recognising those who make a difference in our community.

Niall is constantly creating things. His dad said you learn just how much computer coding will dictate the future. His teacher Mr. Daly said all his students are wonderful. Niall is so talented in so many ways, but what is lovely is that he is an ordinary lad, mixes in well with all the students, he participates, loves hurling and football and has made lots of friends in the FCJ.

Niall was delighted with his award and with winning a day out in Leisure Max and a family meal in the Talbot Hotel, Wexford. He is a credit to himself, his family and his school.

