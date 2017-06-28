CRIMINAL CHARGES BROUGHT AGAINST THOSE IN CHARGE AT HILLSBOROUGH

Criminal charges have been brought against six individuals, including two former senior police officers, over the Hillsborough disaster.

Ninety-six men, women and children were killed in the stadium crush on 15 April 1989.

Prosecutors say there’s enough evidence to charge David Duckenfield, the match commander on the day, with 95 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He cannot be charged with the manslaughter of Anthony Bland, the 96th casualty, who died four years later.

Sue Hemming from the Crown Prosecution Service made the announcement in the past hour.

