Wexford’s new Minister of State at the Department of Finance is hoping to bring down the top rate of tax.

Michael D’Arcy has said his ambition would be to keep hitting the top rate of tax above €40,000.

It currently stands at €33,000.

Finance Minister Pascal Donohue says he is taking on board his junior ministers idea.

Deputy D’Arcy says he is going to keep it top of his agenda.

