ENDA KENNY TO STEP DOWN TO LET LEO BECOME TAOISEACH THIS AFTERNOON

Enda Kenny will resign as Taoiseach this afternoon, 6 years after being elected leader of the country.

He’ll announce his intentions to the Dáil – paving the way for Leo Varadkar to become Taoiseach.

Sean Defoe reports from Government Buildings where ministers have been arriving for Enda Kenny’s last cabinet meeting.

Simon Coveney was one of many ministers paying tribute this morning.

On what must be a bittersweet say for Enda Kenny, he was eager to deflect the limelight.

Asked as he walked away if it was a sad day the Taoiseach shouted back NO!

The focus now will turn to the Dáil chamber where Enda Kenny will announce he’s stepping down – and put the wheels in motion to elect Leo Varadkar as Ireland’s 14th Taoiseach tomorrow.

