ENDA OPENS GALLERY IN ONE OF HIS FINAL ACTS AS TAOISEACH

Enda Kenny has wished Leo Varadkar well ahead of his appointment as Taoiseach later.

Mr Kenny re-opened a newly refurbished wing at the National Gallery in Dublin this morning, one of his last official functions in office.

He says he wishes the incoming cabinet all the best for the future.

Mr Varadkar is expected to face no barrier in the vote later on as he will reach the 57 vote majority between Fine Gael, the Independent Alliance and other Independents.

Fianna Fail will abstain from the vote allowing Mr Varadkar to become the 14th Taoiseach of Ireland.

