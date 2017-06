Thousands of people converged on the many beaches around Wexford’s coastline yesterday as temperatures hit the mid twenties.

From Courtown to Duncannon roads were bumper to bumper as the county hit high summer.

Duncannon is hosting its first Gourmet Food Beach Market which is set to continue every Sunday until the end of August.

Organiser Niall Roche says its setting is unique.

Share this article....