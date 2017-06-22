FIANNA FAIL ACCUSED OF SEXISM OVER COMPLAINTS OF WHELAN APPOINTMENT

Fianna Fáil has been accused of sexism in its complaints over the appointment of the Attorney General as a judge.

The claim comes from Labour, the party which ensured Máire Whelan’s nomination as AG six years ago.

Earlier this week the Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin said Ms Whelan did not compare to others who had been appointed to high roles as judges in the past.

But Brendan Howlin says that Máire Whelan is being compared unfairly to other judges because she is a woman.

Howlin believes that there is a ‘whiff of misogyny’ coming from the coverage of Mrs Whelan’s appointment.

Share this article....