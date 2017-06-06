FIANNA FAIL HOPE MENTAL HEALTH BILL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BEFORE SUMMER RECESS

A new mental health bill proposed by Fianna Fail is being fast tracked through the Dail.
It may yet be passed before the summer recess.
The Mental Health (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2017 is being championed by Fianna Fail’s Spokesperson on Mental Health and Wexford TD, James Browne.
He says the it will help reform Ireland’s mental health services.
The Bill is calling for the implementation of recommendations from an expert review group on mental health in 2015.
It will now go to committee stage after being allowed to skip the pre-legislative scrutiny.
The party are hoping that it will be put in place before the Dail breaks for the summer.
Advertisement