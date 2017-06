There’s good news for the South East today as flights from Waterford Airport to the UK will resume.

Aer Southeast made the announcement that they will be flying to Manchester, Birmingham and London Luton from July 24th.

There will be 6 flights a week to London Luton airport while Manchester and Birmingham will have 3 flights a week each.

Early ticket information states that tickets will start at 79 euro one way

Share this article....